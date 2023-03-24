UrduPoint.com

Top Fed Hawk Bullard Suggests Only One More US Rate Hike In Current Cycle

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 09:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2023) The current US rate hike cycle may be ending just over a year after it began, with a senior Federal Reserve official reported saying on Friday that there might be just one more increase after this.

James Bullard, president of the St. Louis chapter of the Fed, was quoted as telling reporters at a banking event that the central bank's rate hike projections suggest that its policy-making Federal Open Market Committee, or FOMC, will resort to another increase at its next meeting or the one after that. The FOMC's next two rate decisions are scheduled on May 3 and June 14.

At its March 22 meeting, the FOMC raised rates by 25 basis points as expected, bringing rates to a peak of 5%.

The Fed slashed rates to 0.25% after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic three years ago.

It has added a total of 475 basis points since March 2022 to bring under control inflation that hit four-decade highs of more than 9% per year in the aftermath of the pandemic. The central bank's aim is to get inflation back to its long-standing target of 2%.

Bullard's opinion on rates is highly valued as he has been one of the FOMC's biggest rate increase hawks, advocating a super-tight monetary policy to subdue super-strong price pressures.

