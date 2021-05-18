UrduPoint.com
Top Finnish Diplomat To Hold Talks With US, Canadian, Icelandic Counterparts In Reykjavik

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 58 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 06:24 PM

Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is expected to hold separate talks with his US, Canadian and Icelandic counterparts on the sidelines of the upcoming Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik this week

HELSINKI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Finland's Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto is expected to hold separate talks with his US, Canadian and Icelandic counterparts on the sidelines of the upcoming Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik this week.

"While in Reykjavik, Foreign Minister Haavisto will have also bilateral meetings, including with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Marc Garneau and Icelandic Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Development Cooperation Gudlaugur Thor Thordarson," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

The May 19-20 ministerial meeting will mark the Arctic Council's 25th anniversary and the transfer of two-year chairmanship from Iceland to Russia.

As the new chair, Russia expects to facilitate major investment, research and trade projects in the Arctic for the sustainable development of the region.

The concept was developed in line with the goals set by President Vladimir Putin in the 2035 Arctic Strategy. It emphasizes the role of the council as a key association for coordinating international activities in the region and strengthening relations between Arctic states.

The Arctic Council was established in 1996 as a high-level intergovernmental forum promoting cooperation in the region with a focus on environmental protection. The council includes Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Russia, Sweden, and the United States.

