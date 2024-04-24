Open Menu

Top France Court Confirms Ex-PM's Conviction In Fake Jobs Scandal

Umer Jamshaid Published April 24, 2024 | 07:33 PM

Top France court confirms ex-PM's conviction in fake jobs scandal

France's Court of Cassation on Wednesday confirmed the conviction of former premier Francois Fillon in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 presidential bid but ordered a new trial for his sentencing

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) France's Court of Cassation on Wednesday confirmed the conviction of former premier Francois Fillon in a fake jobs scandal that wrecked his 2017 presidential bid but ordered a new trial for his sentencing.

Fillon, 70, was sentenced on appeal on May 9, 2022 to four years' jail, three years of which were suspended, and a fine of 375,000 Euros ($400,000). A new sentencing trial will take place in coming months at the Paris court of appeal.

The conservative politician was found guilty of providing a fake parliamentary assistant job to his wife, Penelope Fillon, that saw her paid millions of euros in public funds.

She was given a suspended two-year prison sentence for embezzlement at the 2022 appeal trial, and ordered to pay the same fine as her husband.

Both were also ordered to repay 800,000 euros to the lower-house National Assembly, which reimbursed Penelope Fillon for the job as her husband's assistant.

Under French sentencing guidelines, it is unlikely that Fillon will spend any time behind bars, and can be ordered instead to wear an ankle-bracelet.

The couple has always insisted that Penelope Fillon had done genuine constituency work.

Related Topics

National Assembly Scandal Jail France Fine Wife Job Paris Same May 2017 Million Jobs Court

Recent Stories

Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians r ..

Onslaught of encroachments violating pedestrians rights

5 minutes ago
 Italy fines Amazon over 'recurring' purchase optio ..

Italy fines Amazon over 'recurring' purchase option

42 seconds ago
 Trainee assistant superintendents of police visit ..

Trainee assistant superintendents of police visit Central Police Office Lahore

45 seconds ago
 UBS chairman decries tighter capital rules

UBS chairman decries tighter capital rules

4 minutes ago
 Israel says forces carrying out 'offensive action' ..

Israel says forces carrying out 'offensive action' in south Lebanon

47 seconds ago
 Mashal Yousafzai terms profound bond of friendship ..

Mashal Yousafzai terms profound bond of friendship between Pakistan-China as sou ..

49 seconds ago
Boy drowned while escorting buffalo herd through r ..

Boy drowned while escorting buffalo herd through river Chenab

4 minutes ago
 Police foils smuggling attempt

Police foils smuggling attempt

34 seconds ago
 Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Anti-Polio ..

Commissioner Larkana chairs meeting on Anti-Polio drive

35 seconds ago
 CM’s aide distributes allotment letters among ow ..

CM’s aide distributes allotment letters among owners of Hayatabad flats

36 seconds ago
 Women activists seeks review of Khadija suicide ca ..

Women activists seeks review of Khadija suicide case

38 seconds ago
 British Council delegation expresses interest in c ..

British Council delegation expresses interest in collaboration with Pak-Austria ..

40 seconds ago

More Stories From World