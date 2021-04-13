Top French chef Yannick Alleno plots post-Covid revolution

He has scaled the heights of French gastronomy, now Yannick Alleno says it is time to reinvent fine dining for a post-Covid age, both on the table and in the kitchen

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :He has scaled the heights of French gastronomy, now Yannick Alleno says it is time to reinvent fine dining for a post-Covid age, both on the table and in the kitchen.

When the pandemic hit, Alleno realised he had not stopped moving since he first entered a professional kitchen at the age of 15.

"I was on life's highway and running like a madman," the 52-year-old told AFP.

The philosophy had always been: "You arrive at 8am, you finish at 1am, and you don't have any choice in the matter." That approach was highly successful. His modern twists on French classics and scientific dissection of sauces has earned him a glut of accolades.

He runs several distinguished restaurants, including two -- Alleno Paris at Pavillon Ledoyen and Le 1947 in the Alps -- with three Michelin stars.

But suddenly, with all of them shut by the first coronavirus lockdown last spring, he found himself effectively "unemployed" for the first time, with space to reflect.

The result is a new book, "Tout doit changer!" (Everything must change), that serves as a manifesto for post-Covid haute cuisine.

"It's important to me that I don't reopen the restaurant like before," he told AFP. "I have the need today to change our house and make it an extreme example."