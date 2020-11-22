MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd November, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian accused Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of making slanderous remarks as the rift continues to widen between the two countries.

"We have a lot of disagreements. We must deal with them one after another ...

However, there have been some slanderous remarks made by president Erdogan, which do not contribute to discussion and dialogue," he told the LCI news channel.

Erdogan has been at odds with French President Emmanuel Macron, who has defended the right to show caricatures of Prophet Muhammad and raised concerns about a "crisis" in islam following a string of Islamist attacks in France. Erdogan suggested Macron was mentally unstable, prompting Paris to recall its ambassador from Ankara.