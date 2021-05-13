Top French Diplomat Blames Gaza Violence on Lack of 'Political Perspectives'

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday blamed the latest flare-up between Israel and Palestine on the lack of progress toward finding a two-state solution to the decades-long territorial row.

"I am very concerned about the grave situation in the middle East. This situation... is the result of lacking political perspectives, a situation that has gone on for too long and will continue causing nothing but suffering and violence unless there is will to resolutely move toward the creation of two states," he said.

Le Drian said he would soon talk to his Israeli and Palestinian counterparts to convey his concerns and contribute to de-escalation.

"It is essential that all actors without exception exercise the utmost restraint and abstain from any provocations and incitement to hatred in order to put an end to the violence, whose main victims are Palestinian and Israeli civilians," the minister added.

Israel and Hamas have exchanged hundreds of rocket strikes since cross-border violence erupted on Monday night. It was sparked by days of clashes in East Jerusalem and an Israeli court's decision to side with Jewish settlers requesting the eviction of several Palestinian families from their homes in the disputed city.