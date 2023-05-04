Top French Diplomat Calls Attempted Kremlin Bombing 'Strange'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna said Thursday that the attempted drone bombing of the Kremlin that Russia attributed to Ukraine was "strange" or, for lack of a better word, "mysterious."

"It is barely comprehensible in a normal situation. That is why I would not go further than describe it as 'strange' or maybe 'mysterious'," she told France Inter radio.

Russia said it downed two drones on Tuesday night as they attempted to strike the Kremlin. It labeled the botched bombing as a Ukraine's assassination attempt on President Vladimir Putin. Ukraine has since denied a role in it.

Colonna told the radio that she had no "privileged" information on the attempted strike and would not speculate on it. She reiterated Ukraine's official position that it was not involved in the bomb attempt.