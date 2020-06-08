UrduPoint.com
Top French Diplomat Calls Violence Against Press Unacceptable

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 12:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian has criticized police violence against the press and protesters in the United States, in an interview out Sunday.

"All acts of violence committed against peaceful demonstrators or journalists are unacceptable, whether in the United States or elsewhere," he told the Telegramme daily.

There have been multiple reports of US police targeting journalists doing their jobs. A RIA Novosi reporter said he had been deliberately pepper-sprayed in the face in Minneapolis after identifying himself.

A Sputnik producer was hit by rubber bullets and trampled in Washington, DC.

Le Drian dodged the newspaper's question about whether US President Donald Trump had added fuel to protest fires with tweeted threats, saying it was up to the Americans to decide.

He said the French shared Americans' resentment of racism that had brought thousands into the streets across the United States to protest the killing of black American George Floyd by a white police officer.

