Top French Diplomat Expresses Disagreement to Chinese Ambassador Over COVID-19 Claims

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th April, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian summoned on Tuesday Chinese Ambassador to Paris Lu Shaye to express his disagreement over the recent remarks of the embassy's representatives regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

On Sunday, the Chinese embassy in France released a long statement by an unnamed Chinese diplomat in Paris in response to criticism from Western media, experts and politicians regarding Beijing's efforts to handle the pandemic. The statement, notably, suggested that caregivers in French retirement homes left pensioners to die from the disease.

"I clearly expressed my disagreement with some recent remarks to the Chinese ambassador to France when he was summoned to the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs on Tuesday morning, April 14," Le Drian said in a statement.

According to the minister, some recent public statements by representatives of the Chinese embassy in France do not correspond to the quality of bilateral relations between the two countries and the relations of trust and friendship.

The statement also said that France strongly advocated for unity, solidarity and the expansion of international cooperation in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic and overcome its consequences for the economy.