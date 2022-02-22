UrduPoint.com

Top French Diplomat Says Meeting With Lavrov Canceled

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2022 | 11:33 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which was scheduled for February 25 in Paris, will not take place

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, which was scheduled for February 25 in Paris, will not take place.

"Yesterday we had a conversation with Lavrov.

The meeting was scheduled for Friday... But it will not take place," Le Drian said at a press conference on Tuesday.

The top diplomat noted that French President Emmanuel Macron did everything to prevent war in Ukraine, adding the rules for stability and security in Europe need to be restored.

