Top French Diplomat Talks to US, Nordics Ahead of Russia Trip

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian spoke on Sunday with his US, Swedish and Finnish counterparts ahead of his trip to Russia and Ukraine early next week.

"Ahead of my trip to Moscow and Kiev alongside President Emmanuel Macron, I coordinated with Secretary of State Blinken and my Swedish and Finnish colleagues, Linde and Haavisto.

Unity, firmness, deescalation," he tweeted.

Macron and Le Drian are expected in Russia and Ukraine on Monday and Tuesday for talks with their counterparts. Macron offered to mediate between Ukraine and Russia, whom the West accuses of plans to invade its neighbor. Russia has denied the allegations.