UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top French Diplomat To Attend Inauguration Of Reelected Ivory Coast President On Monday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 11:50 AM

Top French Diplomat to Attend Inauguration of Reelected Ivory Coast President on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will on Monday attend the inauguration ceremony of Alassane Ouattara, who was recently reelected as president of Cote d'Ivoire, the French Foreign Ministry said.

Le Drian arrived in the African country on Sunday to represent French President Emmanuel Macron at the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place later in the day at the Presidential Palace in the city of Abidjan, the foreign ministry said.

According to the statement by the ministry, Le Drian will discuss with Ouattara the internal tensions in Ivory Coast, following the controversial October 31 election, which saw the incumbent head of state entering his third presidential term with nearly 95 percent of the vote. The official results have been denied by several opposition figures, who had boycotted the vote, and led to the escalation of protests against Ouattara's candidature on the presidential post, resulting in a full-scale political crisis.

Notably, riots have been underway since summer.

 Besides, the ministry said, the officials are also due to discuss regional security challenges, including the terrorist activities in the Sahel region, and other bilateral issues. The Ivory Coast was a French colony until it gained independence in 1960.

 The ministry also noted that le Drian will meet with other senior officials attending the inauguration.

 Several heads of African states are also expected to be present, including Benin's Patrice Talon, Togo's Faure Gnassingbe, the Republic of the Congo's Denis Sassou-Nguesso and Ghana's Nana Akufo-Addo.

Related Topics

Election Terrorist Riots Vote Abidjan Independence Ivory Coast Benin Togo Congo Ghana October Sunday Post Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE, Israel export credit agenciessign landmark tr ..

9 minutes ago

PDM Chief announces long march next year in late J ..

9 minutes ago

OIC General Secretariat to Hold Sixth Women Adviso ..

26 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 36 more deaths due to Covid-19 du ..

43 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE domestic tourism strategy will sp ..

51 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 14 December 2020

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.