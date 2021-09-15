Top French Diplomat to Meet With Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian plans to meet with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday.

"I'm meeting with Ms. Tikhanovskaya tomorrow," he said in parliament.

Le Drian promised that France would continue supporting Tikhanovskaya, while piling sanctions on the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tikhanovskaya, a 39-year-old former presidential candidate, called on French President Emmanuel Macron in an opinion piece published by the Ouest-France daily on Tuesday to help mediate a way out of the post-election crisis in Belarus.