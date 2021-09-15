UrduPoint.com

Top French Diplomat To Meet With Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Top French Diplomat to Meet With Belarusian Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian plans to meet with Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on Wednesday.

"I'm meeting with Ms. Tikhanovskaya tomorrow," he said in parliament.

Le Drian promised that France would continue supporting Tikhanovskaya, while piling sanctions on the government of Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Tikhanovskaya, a 39-year-old former presidential candidate, called on French President Emmanuel Macron in an opinion piece published by the Ouest-France daily on Tuesday to help mediate a way out of the post-election crisis in Belarus.

Related Topics

Parliament France Belarus Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

11 minutes ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

26 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

1 hour ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

3 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

4 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.