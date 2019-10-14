Top French Diplomat to Skip France-Turkey Euro Qualifier Over Offensive in Syria - Reports

UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 06:57 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will not attend Monday night's qualifying Euro 2020 football match between France and Turkey over the Turkish incursion into northern Syria, media said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will not attend Monday night's qualifying Euro 2020 football match between France and Turkey over the Turkish incursion into northern Syria, media said.

"The minister's presence [at the game] was on his schedule. He decided not to go there," sources close to Le Drian were quoted as saying by France Info, a radio network.

Le Drian said ahead of the EU foreign ministers' meeting in Luxembourg that he expected the council to agree a "firm position" on arms exports to Ankara.

France will face off Turkey at the Stade de France stadium, located north of Paris. The game is one of qualifiers for the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament.

Some French politicians have called for the match to be canceled after the Turkish team celebrated their victory over Albania on Friday with a military salute.

The European football's governing body said it would look into whether the Turkish team broke the rules by making what appears to be a political gesture.

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French opposition's National Rally party, accused the Turkish football team of having "flouted" sports values with their "propaganda" stunt.

"It's time UEFA sanctioned this political deviation of the Turkish Football Federation," she added.

Turkey announced the launch of Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria last week. The offensive is part of Ankara's long-standing goal to clear its border area with Syria of Islamic State (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militias, designated as terrorists in Turkey.

