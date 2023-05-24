UrduPoint.com

Top French, Italian Diplomats To Discuss Ukraine Arms Supplies, Migrant Crisis - Paris

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 09:42 PM

Top French, Italian Diplomats to Discuss Ukraine Arms Supplies, Migrant Crisis - Paris

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, will meet on May 25 in Rome to discuss arms deliveries to Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit and the migration crisis in Europe, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Italian counterpart, Antonio Tajani, will meet on May 25 in Rome to discuss arms deliveries to Ukraine, the upcoming NATO summit and the migration crisis in Europe, the French Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"These talks will be an opportunity to recall the European unity in support of Ukraine (...)The ministers will discuss the steps taken within the European framework, particularly those aimed at ramping up the production of the ammunition Ukraine needs to ensure its legitimate defense," the ministry stated.

The ministers will also discuss the upcoming NATO summit, which will take place in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, from July 11 to 12, and the NATO-EU "complementarity" in terms of defense and security.

"The ministers will also discuss the migration crisis, which Italy faces as the country where the migrants arrive in the first place, in order to fight it more efficiently.

The cooperation is essential between our countries, but also with Tunisia as well," the statement read.

Paris has also offered Rome its help in tackling the disastrous floods that hit Italy's north, especially the Emilia-Romagna region, by sending the necessary machinery, the statement added.

Colonna's visit to Italy follows recent tensions in relations between Paris and Rome.

Earlier in the month, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was incapable of solving Italy's illegal migration problems, adding that the country was experiencing a "very serious" migration crisis. Following Darmanin's comments, Tajani canceled his planned trip to France to meet with Colonna.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Europe Interior Minister France Visit Paris Rome Vilnius Italy Tunisia Lithuania May July From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made C ..

Czech Gov't Approves Purchase of 246 Sweden-Made Combat Vehicles - Czech Prime M ..

4 minutes ago
 KPCTA, UoM inks MoU to collaborate in field of sus ..

KPCTA, UoM inks MoU to collaborate in field of sustainable tourism

3 minutes ago
 The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary ..

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) imposes monetary penalty on 5 banks for violati ..

3 minutes ago
 Progress MS-23 Cargo Ship Docks to ISS - Russian S ..

Progress MS-23 Cargo Ship Docks to ISS - Russian Space Agency

4 minutes ago
 White House Says Biden Confident in Dollar Strengt ..

White House Says Biden Confident in Dollar Strength Overseas Amid Looming Defaul ..

4 minutes ago
 Islamic Banks&#039; assets up to AED631.7 bn by en ..

Islamic Banks&#039; assets up to AED631.7 bn by end of February

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.