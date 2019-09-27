Top Georgian, Russian Diplomats Discuss Bilateral Ties, Abkhazia, South Ossetia - Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed on Thursday the bilateral relations as well as the situation in the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 74th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York. The talks were organized with the participation of Switzerland, which is mediating the relations between Moscow and Tbilisi that have no diplomatic ties.

"The Georgian party raised the issue of de-occupation of the Georgian territories. The conversation also focused on the current security situation and ongoing processes in the occupied territories as well as existing issues of the Georgia-Russian relations," the Georgian ministry said.

The meeting was welcomed by the EU External Action Service.

"This morning's meeting between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, David Zalkaliani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, Sergey Lavrov, was an important opportunity to discuss regional security issues, to lower tensions in Georgia-Russia relations, and to address the impact of these tensions on citizens.

Dialogue is key for peaceful dispute settlement, which the European Union fully supports," a spokesperson for the EU External Action Service said in a statement.

The spokesperson added that the European Union supported the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia.

The republics of South Ossetia and Abkhazia declared independence from Georgia in the early 1990s. On August 7, 2008, Georgia launched a military offensive against its breakaway region of South Ossetia and then partially destroyed its capital of Tskhinval. Russia sent troops to South Ossetia in an attempt to protect local residents, many of whom were Russian nationals. After five days of hostilities, Russia managed to expel Georgian troops from the self-proclaimed republic.

Moscow recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia in August 2008.