Top German Court Finds Govt Climate Plans Fall Short

Germany's highest court ruled Thursday that the government's flagship climate protection plan was "insufficient" as it failed to set emission reduction targets beyond 2030, thereby threatening to infringe on the freedoms of future generations

Partially upholding a series of claims by environmentalists and young people, Germany's Constitutional Court ruled that Berlin's current goal of reducing CO2 emissions to 55 percent of 1990 levels by 2030 was "incompatible with fundamental rights".

The current measures "violate the freedoms of the complainants, some of whom are still very young" because they "irreversibly offload major emission reduction burdens onto periods after 2030", the court ruled.

