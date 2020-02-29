UrduPoint.com
Top German Diplomat Calls US-Taliban Peace Deal Sign Of Hope

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sat 29th February 2020 | 08:52 PM

The deal between the Unites States and the Taliban gives Afghanistan hope of a lasting peace, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th February, 2020) The deal between the Unites States and the Taliban gives Afghanistan hope of a lasting peace, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Saturday.

"The recent events in Kabul and Doha are a sign of hope. They are a long-awaited chance to begin peace process in Afghanistan. It is crucial that the Taliban further reduces violence. All actors must follow through on their commitments and begin inter-Afghan talks as soon as possible," he said.

Maas stressed that the talks should incorporate Afghanistan's progress in implementing rule of law and human rights in order to prevent the country from becoming a Taliban dictatorship.

"Germany is ready to give significant support to the upcoming intra-Afghan peace process and will continue to work with its partners on a peaceful and lasting solution to the conflict in Afghanistan," he added.

Intra-Afghan peace talks are expected to begin as soon as up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners are freed from jail by March 10. The location of the negotiations has not been chosen yet but a Taliban spokesman said in Doha that Germany and several other countries offered to host them.

