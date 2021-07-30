UrduPoint.com

Top German Diplomat Expresses Concern Over Iran Delaying Nuclear Deal Negotiations

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 08:27 PM

Top German Diplomat Expresses Concern Over Iran Delaying Nuclear Deal Negotiations

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that he was concerned about Tehran postponing the resumption of the Vienna negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2021) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Friday that he was concerned about Tehran postponing the resumption of the Vienna negotiations on the Iranian nuclear program.

"I see with growing concern that Iran, on the one hand, keeps postponing the resumption of the Vienna talks on the nuclear program and at the same time, on the other hand, is moving further and further away from the main elements of the agreement," Maas said, as quoted by Der Spiegel magazine.

Negotiations on the return of the United States to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) have reached an impasse, according to the media outlet.

Earlier in the day, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Washington remains ready to return to Vienna and continue negotiations on the nuclear deal with Iran, adding that Tehran has to make decisions on the deal as the "ball remains in Iran's court.

"

In 2015, Iran struck the JCPOA deal with Russia, China, the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, France, and Germany. Under the accord, Tehran had to scale back its nuclear program and considerably decrease its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump pulled Washington out of the deal and reimposed a sanctions policy against Tehran, which in response began to gradually abandon its commitments under the agreement.

Since April, Vienna has been hosting sessions of the JCPOA joint commission, as well as informal meetings in different formats aimed at preventing the Iran nuclear deal from falling apart after the US exit. The sixth round of the talks finished on June 20. Tehran said that the negotiations should resume after President-Elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5.

Related Topics

Exchange Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France German European Union Trump Germany Vienna Tehran Same United Kingdom United States April June August 2015 2018 Media From Agreement Court

Recent Stories

Greek Prime Minister Urges People to Get Vaccinate ..

Greek Prime Minister Urges People to Get Vaccinated as Cases Rise

1 minute ago
 Second Jewelry Shop Robbed in Paris in Three Days ..

Second Jewelry Shop Robbed in Paris in Three Days - Reports

1 minute ago
 Tunisian President Saied's Power Grab Puts Arab Sp ..

Tunisian President Saied's Power Grab Puts Arab Spring's Success Story at Risk

1 minute ago
 Governor for enforcing code of conduct during Muha ..

Governor for enforcing code of conduct during Muharram

6 minutes ago
 Businessmen hopeful for further improvement in bus ..

Businessmen hopeful for further improvement in business: Shahbaz Gill

6 minutes ago
 Djokovic loses second semi-final of day in mixed d ..

Djokovic loses second semi-final of day in mixed doubles

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.