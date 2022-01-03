Top German Diplomat Flies to Washington on Wednesday for Talks About Russia, Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to discuss Russia and Ukraine, her spokesperson said.

"The talks will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations but also urgent foreign policy issues, primarily the situation on the Ukrainian border and the forthcoming bilateral and multilateral talks with Russia," Christofer Burger told reporters on Monday.

This will be their second in-person meeting after a G7 foreign ministers' gathering in Liverpool last month. Baerbock took office on December 8.

Asked what Germany thought of Russia's demand for security guarantees from the United States and NATO, Burger said Germany would strive for dialogue. Russian negotiators will discuss their proposals with the US in Geneva on January 10 and with NATO in Brussels on January 12.