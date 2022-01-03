UrduPoint.com

Top German Diplomat Flies To Washington On Wednesday For Talks About Russia, Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published January 03, 2022 | 05:40 PM

Top German Diplomat Flies to Washington on Wednesday for Talks About Russia, Ukraine

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock will meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to discuss Russia and Ukraine, her spokesperson said.

"The talks will cover the entire spectrum of bilateral relations but also urgent foreign policy issues, primarily the situation on the Ukrainian border and the forthcoming bilateral and multilateral talks with Russia," Christofer Burger told reporters on Monday.

This will be their second in-person meeting after a G7 foreign ministers' gathering in Liverpool last month. Baerbock took office on December 8.

Asked what Germany thought of Russia's demand for security guarantees from the United States and NATO, Burger said Germany would strive for dialogue. Russian negotiators will discuss their proposals with the US in Geneva on January 10 and with NATO in Brussels on January 12.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia Washington German Germany Brussels Liverpool Geneva United States January December Border From

Recent Stories

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects ..

Sialkot lynching case: Physical remand of suspects extended till January 17

13 minutes ago
 Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Patha ..

Shooting of Shah Rukh Khan ’s next movie“Pathan” postponed due to increasi ..

30 minutes ago
 Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

Loeb wins stage to reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar lead

26 minutes ago
 Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of ..

Export target of $15.125 achieved in first half of 2021-22: MoC

26 minutes ago
 Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsma ..

Rs 27.53m legal relief provided on Punjab Ombudsman orders

26 minutes ago
 Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 20 ..

Foreign arrivals in Nepal down nearly 35 pct in 2021

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.