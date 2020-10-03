UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top German Diplomat Says 'No Way Around Sanctions' If Russia Implicated In Navalny Case

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 04:06 PM

Top German Diplomat Says 'No Way Around Sanctions' If Russia Implicated in Navalny Case

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that if Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was confirmed to have been poisoned at Moscow's behest, then there is no way around sanctions for Russia

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd October, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that if Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was confirmed to have been poisoned at Moscow's behest, then there is no way around sanctions for Russia.

In an interview with German news portal t-online published Saturday, Maas was asked why Germany has thus far acted timidly in responding to suspicions of Navalny's poisoning despite laboratories in Germany, Sweden and France all reporting the chemical agent Novichok.

"Germany has referred the case to the distinguished International Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons [OPCW] for investigation. If the results of the German, Swedish and French laboratories are confirmed, there will be a clear response from the EU. I am sure of that," Maas said.

Asked about what form the response will take, Maas confirmed that if indeed Russian authorities were implicated in the incident, there was no way around sanctions for Russia.

"We as EU member states will decide that together.

I am convinced that there will be no way around sanctions," he said.

He went on to say that sanctions must be targeted and proportionate but that a violation of the International Chemical Weapons Convention cannot go unanswered.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has warned against sanctions as that would trigger countermeasures from Moscow.

Navalny fell ill during a domestic Russian flight on August 20. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, where the plane had to urgently land. Two days later, he was flown to the Charite hospital in Berlin for further treatment. Later, the tests in Russia did not show traces of poison. On September 22, the 44-year-old was discharged from the hospital.

The opposition figure accuses the Russian authorities of being behind his alleged poisoning. The Kremlin has rejected the claims as groundless, extremely insulting and unacceptable, noting that no proof has been presented.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia France German Germany Berlin Omsk Sweden August September All From Opposition

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif should share what secret conversation ..

11 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate German President on Unity ..

25 minutes ago

24 patients screened in KTH to create awareness re ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

4 minutes ago

Govt striving hard to raise living standard of peo ..

4 minutes ago

PCB issues media guidelines for domestic players

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.