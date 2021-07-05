Top Greek Diplomat Discusses Protection of Rights of Ethnic Greeks in Ukraine

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2021) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Monday discussed with his Greek counterpart, Nikos Dendias, bilateral relations and the protection of rights of ethnic Greeks living in Ukraine.

"Ukraine has dozens of national minorities, and the Greeks are one of the most influential.

We are finalizing a new law on Ukraine's national minorities to fully take into account their rights, create opportunities, preserve and develop their identities," Kuleba told a joint press conference.

Dendias, in his turn, said the Greek ethnic group is not facing any oppression in Ukraine.

The top Greek diplomat also confirmed support for Ukraine's aspirations to join NATO and the European Union.

The Ukrainian parliament on Thursday passed a law on "indigenous peoples" proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The legislation does not include Russians in the list of indigenous peoples.