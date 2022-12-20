Top Greek Diplomat Reaffirms Support for Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias said on Monday he had reaffirmed Athens' support for dialogue between Serbia and Kosovo during a meeting with his Serbian counterpart in Belgrade.

"I reiterated our position on Kosovo. We fully support the continuation of the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue, with a view to reaching a comprehensive, legally binding agreement," he said at a press conference.

"The implementation of what has been agreed between the two sides ” the signature is there ” is important," Dendias said, adding in Latin that "agreements must be kept.

"

Dendias met with Ivica Dacic for talks on how to promote regional cooperation and bilateral ties, including in such areas as energy, communications, tourism, and trade. He will travel to Kosovo on Tuesday to meet with Donika Gervalla-Schwarz, the foreign affairs chief of what Serbia sees as its breakaway province.

Greece is one of the five EU nations that refuse to recognize Kosovo's independence, even though Pristina is a potential candidate for EU accession. Kosovo's standoff with Serbia is a major roadblock for both Balkan nations as they seek to join the 27-member union.