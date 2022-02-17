UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2022 | 08:29 PM

Top Greek Diplomat to Reaffirm EU Stance on Ukraine to Lavrov - Mitsotakis

Top Greek diplomat Nikos Dendias will tell Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that his country shares the European Union's take on Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Top Greek diplomat Nikos Dendias will tell Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that his country shares the European Union's take on Ukraine, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Thursday.

Dendias will travel to Moscow on Friday for an extended face-to-face meeting and a working lunch with Lavrov, the Greek Foreign Ministry said.

"The Greek minister of foreign affairs, Nikos Dendias, will be in Moscow tomorrow to confirm to Minister Lavrov the Greek position that is also the position of all EU member states," Mitsotakis told reporters ahead of an informal EU summit in Brussels.

Mitsotakis said that Greece was closely following developments in Ukraine, which has a sizable ethnic Greek population.

Greece has recently moved embassy staff from Kiev to the eastern Ukrainian city of Mariupol as tensions continued to simmer on the border with Russia. Moscow denies it is planning an offensive against its neighbor.

Dendias's trip to Russia will be the third in two years. He is expected to raise a range of bilateral and regional issues with Lavrov, including European security and the situation in Eastern Europe and in the Eastern Mediterranean.

