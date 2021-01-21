UrduPoint.com
Top Greek Diplomat To Receive Russian Deputy Foreign Minister In Athens Next Week

Top Greek Diplomat to Receive Russian Deputy Foreign Minister in Athens Next Week

ATHENS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko will travel to Athens next week and meet with top Greek diplomats as part of regular bilateral contacts, Greek Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexandros Papaioannou said on Thursday.

"On Thursday, January 28, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias will meet with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko.

First Deputy Foreign Minister of Greece Miltiadis Varvitsiotis will also meet with him [Grushko] on Friday, January 29," Papaioannou said at a briefing.

The spokesman added that Grushko's visit will take place within the framework of regular contacts with the Russian side.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov visited Athens for a meeting with Dendias on October 26, 2020. The ministers signed a memorandum on holding the Year of History of Russia and Greece in 2021.

