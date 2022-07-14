Top Greek Epidemiologist Says Public Fatigue May Deter New COVID-19 Measures

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Greek epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras warned that public fatigue can be a barrier to imposing new anti-pandemic measures amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the European Union

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Chief Greek epidemiologist Sotiris Tsiodras warned that public fatigue can be a barrier to imposing new anti-pandemic measures amid resurgence of COVID-19 cases in the European Union.

"The public fatigue does not permit us to institute any more measures," Tsiodras said on Wednesday at an online meeting of the European Parliament Special Committee on the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the pandemic was not going anywhere, but will develop "seasonality effects," worsening in the winter months. According to the expert, more strains are also likely to appear as the virus evolves, with the need for new generation vaccines persisting.

Tsiodras, who has been appointed as the main strategic adviser to the Greek government on the pandemic, underlined that decisions related to the autumn and winter vaccination strategy should be made at the European level. Moreover, there should be surveillance systems not only for COVID-19, but also for influenza and other diseases that pose a threat to society, he added.

The Greek official also pointed to the mental health dimension of COVID-19 and noted that Greece appointed a deputy minister specifically in this area during the pandemic.