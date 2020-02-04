Top Greenhouse Gas Emitters Must Lead Fight Against Climate Change - Guterres

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The countries responsible for the most greenhouse gas emissions must lead the effort in fighting climate change, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said at a meeting organized by the French mission.

"The biggest emitters have a responsibility to lead the way," Guterres said on Monday.

He specifically called on countries across multiple regions to reduce their addiction to coal.

Guterres promised that the UN will remain committed to helping countries in addressing the climate emergency.