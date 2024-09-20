Top Hezbollah commander 'killed' in Israel strike

(@FahadShabbir)

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) A source close to Hezbollah in Lebanon said an Israel air strike Friday killed one of its top military leaders.

Requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, the source said the Israeli strike on Hezbollah's stronghold in south Beirut killed the head of the group's elite Radwan unit, Ibrahim Aqil.

A total of three people were killed and 17 wounded, Lebanon's health ministry said.

Israel said it had conducted a "targeted strike" in Beirut, where a security official said an air strike had hit Hezbollah's stronghold in the south of the city.

The air strike is the third to hit the southern suburbs of Beirut since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, with the focus of the violence shifting dramatically this week from Gaza to Lebanon.