UrduPoint.com

Top House Administration Panel Democrat Says Stands Behind Removal Of US Capitol Architect

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Top House Administration Panel Democrat Says Stands Behind Removal of US Capitol Architect

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) House Administration Committee Ranking Member Joe Morelle said on Monday that he stands by US President Joe Biden's decision to remove Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton from his position amid criticism and accusations of wrongdoing.

"After being given the opportunity to respond to numerous allegations of legal, ethical, and administrative violations, and failing to directly respond, the President has removed Mr. Brett Blanton from his position - a decision I firmly stand behind," Morelle said in a statement.

Morelle looks forward to working to find a new Architect of the Capitol immediately, the statement added.

Last week, Blanton faced criticism during a House Administration Committee hearing, during which he admitted to avoiding the US Capitol during the January 6 riot.

An inspector general report also determined that Blanton misused official resources and impersonated a member of law enforcement.

On Monday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also called for Blanton's removal, saying he no longer has confidence in him to serve in the position.

The Architect of the Capitol is responsible for the preservation and maintenance of the Capitol Hill grounds, its buildings, monuments and art. Blanton, a former US Navy officer, took office in January 2020. Prior to serving as Architect of the Capitol, Blanton worked as the Deputy Vice President at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.

Related Topics

Hearing Washington Capitol Hill January 2020 From

Recent Stories

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of ..

UAE has adopted excellence and quality as a way of life in all government sector ..

12 seconds ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Pa ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with the President of Paraguay on the sidelines of the ..

45 minutes ago
 NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

NBQ announces financial performance for 2022

45 minutes ago
 Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization ..

Arab League Head Calls for Stop to Politicization of Aid to Quake-Ravaged Syria

1 hour ago
 PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions ..

PSG hopeful on Mbappe fitness for Bayern Champions League showdown

1 hour ago
 Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Un ..

Biden Orders Forming Intelligence Team to Study Unidentified Aerial Objects - Wh ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.