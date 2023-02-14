Top House Administration Panel Democrat Says Stands Behind Removal of US Capitol Architect

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2023) House Administration Committee Ranking Member Joe Morelle said on Monday that he stands by US President Joe Biden's decision to remove Architect of the Capitol J. Brett Blanton from his position amid criticism and accusations of wrongdoing.

"After being given the opportunity to respond to numerous allegations of legal, ethical, and administrative violations, and failing to directly respond, the President has removed Mr. Brett Blanton from his position - a decision I firmly stand behind," Morelle said in a statement.

Morelle looks forward to working to find a new Architect of the Capitol immediately, the statement added.

Last week, Blanton faced criticism during a House Administration Committee hearing, during which he admitted to avoiding the US Capitol during the January 6 riot.

An inspector general report also determined that Blanton misused official resources and impersonated a member of law enforcement.

On Monday, US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy also called for Blanton's removal, saying he no longer has confidence in him to serve in the position.

The Architect of the Capitol is responsible for the preservation and maintenance of the Capitol Hill grounds, its buildings, monuments and art. Blanton, a former US Navy officer, took office in January 2020. Prior to serving as Architect of the Capitol, Blanton worked as the Deputy Vice President at the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority.