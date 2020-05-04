UrduPoint.com
Top House Republicans Probe Chinese Investments In US Universities - Oversight Committee

Umer Jamshaid 17 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Top House Republicans Probe Chinese Investments in US Universities - Oversight Committee

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) US lawmakers from seven congressional panels launched a probe into growing Chinese control over American universities, the House oversight committee said on Monday.

"Today, the top Republicans from seven different House committees... sent a letter to Secretary of education Betsy DeVos asking for information about the Chinese Communist Party's investment in American colleges and universities to further its strategic and propaganda goals," the release said.

The lawmakers said China has strategically invested in academia to steal confidential information and technology from US companies and the government. The new joint inquiry was in furtherance of Congressional Republican's efforts to investigate the Chinese government's propaganda and cover-up campaign surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the letter added.

Beijing has repeatedly said that China released information about the virus in a timely manner.

