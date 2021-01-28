Top House Republicans Push University Biden Center to Disclose China Ties - Letter

The University of Pennsylvania must release full records concerning the possibly illicit ties of the Biden family to China, three senior Republican members of Congress wrote in a letter to University President Amy Gutman on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The University of Pennsylvania must release full records concerning the possibly illicit ties of the Biden family to China , three senior Republican members of Congress wrote in a letter to University President Amy Gutman on Thursday.

"Understanding whether the University of Pennsylvania's Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement received funds from China or other adversarial nations at the behest of the Biden family or future Biden Administration officials will shed light on the depth and breadth of the potential improper influence these nations enjoy over the Biden family," Representatives James Comer, Jim Jordan and Virginia Foxx wrote in the letter.