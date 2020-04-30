Top Houthi Official Says Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible for COVID-19 Outbreak in Aden

The Houthi movement holds the Saudi-led coalition responsible for the spread of the coronavirus disease after five COVID-19 cases were recorded in the interim capital of Aden, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the movement's Supreme Political Council, said on Thursday

On Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry confirmed five COVID-19 cases in Aden. Following the increase in cases, the United Nations expressed concern over an outbreak that could potentially overwhelm the country's already fragile health care system.

"We consider the countries of the American-Saudi [coalition] and its allies accountable [for the spread of COVID-19], as they have ignored the quarantine regime or any [other] precautions," al-Houthi said.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Nasser Baoum said that two coronavirus-related deaths were registered among the five confirmed in Aden.

On April 10, Yemen reported its first COVID-19 case in the eastern province of Hadramaut. Later in the month, the province's authorities said that a patient had fully recovered and left a quarantine center.

As of Thursday, Yemen has confirmed six COVID-19 cases, with two fatalities and one recovery.