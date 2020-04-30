UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Houthi Official Says Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible For COVID-19 Outbreak In Aden

Umer Jamshaid 58 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 02:51 PM

Top Houthi Official Says Saudi-Led Coalition Responsible for COVID-19 Outbreak in Aden

The Houthi movement holds the Saudi-led coalition responsible for the spread of the coronavirus disease after five COVID-19 cases were recorded in the interim capital of Aden, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the movement's Supreme Political Council, said on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Houthi movement holds the Saudi-led coalition responsible for the spread of the coronavirus disease after five COVID-19 cases were recorded in the interim capital of Aden, Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the movement's Supreme Political Council, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the country's Health Ministry confirmed five COVID-19 cases in Aden. Following the increase in cases, the United Nations expressed concern over an outbreak that could potentially overwhelm the country's already fragile health care system.

"We consider the countries of the American-Saudi [coalition] and its allies accountable [for the spread of COVID-19], as they have ignored the quarantine regime or any [other] precautions," al-Houthi said.

Earlier in the day, Health Minister Nasser Baoum said that two coronavirus-related deaths were registered among the five confirmed in Aden.

On April 10, Yemen reported its first COVID-19 case in the eastern province of Hadramaut. Later in the month, the province's authorities said that a patient had fully recovered and left a quarantine center.

As of Thursday, Yemen has confirmed six COVID-19 cases, with two fatalities and one recovery.

Related Topics

United Nations Yemen Aden April Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Annual World Survey on Quality of Life (Pre-Corona ..

3 minutes ago

Russian, Italian Military Disinfect 4 Medical Faci ..

22 minutes ago

US Federal Gov't Orders 100,000 More Body Bags for ..

22 minutes ago

DC directs for immediate spray to eliminate locus ..

22 minutes ago

Garment industry receiving inquires about PPEs pro ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority( PE ..

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.