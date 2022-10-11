UrduPoint.com

Top Hungarian Diplomat Says Will Visit Moscow This Week, Hold Talks With Gazprom, Rosatom

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 11, 2022 | 03:10 PM

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Tuesday that he would visit Moscow this week and hold talks with the representatives of Russian energy giant Gazprom and state atomic agency Rosatom.

"This week, I will go to Moscow for the Russian Energy Week to talk, among other things, about the importance of peace.

I will say that we, Hungarians, are interested in establishing peace as soon as possible. And I am also going so that there are no problems with energy supply in Hungary. I am going to continue successful negotiations with Gazprom, Rosatom and representatives of the Russian government responsible for energy," Szijjarto told reporters at a joint press conference with his Slovenian counterpart.

