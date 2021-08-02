Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Further Disengagement in Ladakh - New Delhi

India and China have held the 12th round of corps commander-level talks in eastern Ladakh to discuss further disengagement of forces along the line of actual control (LAC), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) India and China have held the 12th round of corps commander-level talks in eastern Ladakh to discuss further disengagement of forces along the line of actual control (LAC), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The negotiations took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the region.

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding," the ministry said in a statement.

The top army commanders also agreed to resolve the outstanding issues "in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols," as well as to further maintain a dialogue and negotiations on the matter, the statement said.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Instead, they have the LOC created after the 1962 war between the nations. The tensions have been on the rise since May 2020 when the first skirmishes between the countries' border forces took place, resulting in multiple fatalities.

In a bid to settle the conflict, the two nations launched the disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed this February.