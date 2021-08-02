UrduPoint.com

Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Further Disengagement In Ladakh - New Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 11 seconds ago Mon 02nd August 2021 | 07:33 PM

Top Indian, Chinese Army Commanders Discuss Further Disengagement in Ladakh - New Delhi

India and China have held the 12th round of corps commander-level talks in eastern Ladakh to discuss further disengagement of forces along the line of actual control (LAC), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2021) India and China have held the 12th round of corps commander-level talks in eastern Ladakh to discuss further disengagement of forces along the line of actual control (LAC), the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The negotiations took place at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side of the region.

"The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on resolution of remaining areas related to disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of India-China border areas. The two sides noted that this round of meeting was constructive, which further enhanced mutual understanding," the ministry said in a statement.

The top army commanders also agreed to resolve the outstanding issues "in an expeditious manner in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols," as well as to further maintain a dialogue and negotiations on the matter, the statement said.

The lack of a marked border between India and China has long been a source of tensions between the countries. Instead, they have the LOC created after the 1962 war between the nations. The tensions have been on the rise since May 2020 when the first skirmishes between the countries' border forces took place, resulting in multiple fatalities.

In a bid to settle the conflict, the two nations launched the disengagement consultations in early June 2020, with the first phase of disengagement on the northern and southern banks of Pangong Lake completed this February.

Related Topics

India Resolution Army Exchange China February May June Border 2020 Top

Recent Stories

Lahore city receives rain

Lahore city receives rain

14 seconds ago
 Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Fest ..

Netherlands Grants Permission to Hold One-Day Festivals Starting August 14 - Rep ..

15 seconds ago
 Western Statements on Mercer Street Vessel Attack ..

Western Statements on Mercer Street Vessel Attack Groundless - Iranian Foreign M ..

17 seconds ago
 Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat - Rep ..

Iranian Foreign Ministry Summons UK Diplomat - Reports

23 seconds ago
 Senate body seeks plans for proper utilization of ..

Senate body seeks plans for proper utilization of PTV, Radio buildings

6 minutes ago
 Supreme Court restores service of forced retired p ..

Supreme Court restores service of forced retired primary school teacher

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.