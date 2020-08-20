UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Response, Cooperation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:12 PM

Top Indian Diplomat, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Discuss COVID-19 Response, Cooperation

Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has paid a two-day visit to the Bangladeshi capital city of Dhaka, during which he met with the country's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, to discuss a joint COVID-19 response, as well as cooperation in the spheres of security, energy and transportation, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has paid a two-day visit to the Bangladeshi capital city of Dhaka, during which he met with the country's prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, to discuss a joint COVID-19 response, as well as cooperation in the spheres of security, energy and transportation, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

Shringla traveled to Dhaka on Tuesday. According to Srivastava, the meeting started by commemorating the memory of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, a Bangladeshi politician, who was the architect of the India-Bangladesh relations.

"Both sides discussed the COVID-19 situation. India has provided COVID related assistance to Bangladesh and has also been organizing capacity building courses for Bangladesh medical personnel following the video conference of the leaders of [South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation] SAARC countries and the creation of the SAARC Emergency Response Fund for COVID-19," the spokesman told reporters.

He added that Bangladesh, in turn, had earmarked $1.5 million to the fund. Both sides also agreed to continue their discussions in the area of vaccines and therapeutics.

"India's developmental assistance in Bangladesh in the area of connectivity and power were discussed. Several of these projects, including the Rampal Maitree Power Plant, India-Bangladesh Friendship Pipeline, and rail links between Akhaura-Agartala and Chilahati-Haldibari and Khulna-Mongla rail line are expected to get completed next year," Srivastava noted.

Shringla and Hasina also discussed launching limited flights for business and medical purposes between the two countries, as well as cooperation in the area of security.

The spokesman for the Indian External Affairs Ministry added that the foreign secretary had also met with his Bangladeshi counterpart, Masud Bin Momen, to discuss issues of bilateral interests.

The two bordering nations will be celebrating a 50-year anniversary of diplomatic relations next year.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Bangladesh Business Visit Dhaka Asia Million

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

60 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

1 hour ago

Razak emphasizes govt's resolve to strengthen trad ..

3 minutes ago

Ivory Coast bars public protests until Sept 15

3 minutes ago

India Sets Up National Expert Group on Administrat ..

6 minutes ago

PTI govt trying to overcome inflation: SAPM

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.