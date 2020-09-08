UrduPoint.com
Top Indian Diplomat Discusses Multilateral Issues With Iranian Counterpart

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 05:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he had met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, during a stopover in Tehran and discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as regional issues.

The Indian diplomat visited the Iranian capital en route to Moscow, where he is expected to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Thursday.

"A productive meeting with FM @JZarif during a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The meeting was the second visit by a high-ranking Indian official to Iran within a week. On Saturday, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami.

