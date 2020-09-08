Top Indian Diplomat Discusses Multilateral Issues With Iranian Counterpart

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Tuesday that he had met with his Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, during a stopover in Tehran and discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as regional issues

The Indian diplomat visited the Iranian capital en route to Moscow, where he is expected to attend a meeting of foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization on Thursday.

"A productive meeting with FM @JZarif during a stopover in Tehran. Discussed strengthening our bilateral cooperation and reviewed regional developments. Thank him for his gracious hospitality," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The meeting was the second visit by a high-ranking Indian official to Iran within a week. On Saturday, Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh visited Tehran to meet with his Iranian counterpart, Amir Hatami.