Top Indian Diplomat Holds Meeting With Prime Minister After Talks on Border Escalation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending a security meeting chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, which was focused on the escalation along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates Indian and Chinese territories in the Himalayas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Sputnik correspondent reported that Singh and Jaishankar had convened the second high-level review meeting on the situation along the LAC, which participation of top military officials in the wake of fresh clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region that left one Indian officer and two soldiers killed.

During their meeting, Jaishankar briefed the prime minister about the consultations that were chaired by the defense minister and also attended by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs.

Since the two countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over decades.

The most recent scuffles between Indian and Chinese border guards took place in May in the vicinity of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. At high-level military talks on June 6, the two countries agreed to peacefully settle the tensions.