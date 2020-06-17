UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Indian Diplomat Holds Meeting With Prime Minister After Talks On Border Escalation

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:26 AM

Top Indian Diplomat Holds Meeting With Prime Minister After Talks on Border Escalation

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending a security meeting chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, which was focused on the escalation along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates Indian and Chinese territories in the Himalayas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi after attending a security meeting chaired by Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, which was focused on the escalation along the so-called Line of Actual Control (LAC) that demarcates Indian and Chinese territories in the Himalayas, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Sputnik correspondent reported that Singh and Jaishankar had convened the second high-level review meeting on the situation along the LAC, which participation of top military officials in the wake of fresh clashes on the border with China in the Ladakh region that left one Indian officer and two soldiers killed.

During their meeting, Jaishankar briefed the prime minister about the consultations that were chaired by the defense minister and also attended by Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs.

Since the two countries do not have a marked border but rather the LAC, which was created after the 1962 war between the nations, numerous border conflicts have taken place over decades.

The most recent scuffles between Indian and Chinese border guards took place in May in the vicinity of Pangong Lake in the Ladakh region, leaving dozens of soldiers injured on both sides. At high-level military talks on June 6, the two countries agreed to peacefully settle the tensions.

Related Topics

India Injured Prime Minister China Narendra Modi May June Border Top Bipin Rawat

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed congratulates Moroccan King on s ..

16 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed reviews COVID-19 countermeasures ..

16 minutes ago

COVID-19 Command and Control Centre: Dubai on trac ..

2 hours ago

UAE International Investors Council elects new boa ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed issues Resolution to form Board ..

2 hours ago

Money Supply Aggregate M3 hit AED 1.748 trillion i ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.