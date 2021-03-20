Top Indian Diplomat, Pentagon Chief Meet in New Delhi to Discuss Strategic Partnership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on Saturday welcomed US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin at the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi to discuss cooperation and global strategic agenda.

"Welcomed US @SecDef Lloyd Austin at MEA. A wide-ranging conversation on the global strategic situation. Look forward to working with him on enhancing our Strategic Partnership," Jaishankar tweeted.

Austin arrived in New Delhi for a three-day visit on Friday. During talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the US official praised the warm and close relationship between New Delhi and Washington, based on shared values of democracy.

Earlier on Saturday, the Pentagon chief also met with his Indian counterpart, Rajnath Singh. Both sides agreed to increase cooperation between the Indian military and the US Indo-Pacific, Central and Africa Commands. The Indian minister said that both sides agreed there were opportunities for partnership in the defense sector and added that the recent pilot Leaders' Summit of India, US, Japan and Australia emphasized the need to maintain a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.