UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Indian Diplomat Says Bilateral Ties With Russia Among Most Stable In World

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:00 AM

Top Indian Diplomat Says Bilateral Ties With Russia Among Most Stable in World

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Relations between Russia and India have become an example of stability since World War II, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

During his address to the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian academy of Sciences, Jaishankar said the stability in ties should not be taken for granted and must be further developed.

He explained the understanding that modern relations between states are based on the concept of multipolarity helped Russia and India to keep close relations.

The diplomat arrived in Moscow on Thursday and is due to meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday to discuss issues of common concern.

Related Topics

India World Moscow Russia World War

Recent Stories

Barty set for 'childhood dream' in first Wimbledon ..

1 hour ago

Skill training vital to exploit potential of young ..

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Vaccines Available in All Parts of Moscow ..

1 hour ago

US Will Act Against Perpetrators of Ransomware Att ..

1 hour ago

Man dies in road mishap

1 hour ago

Scientists find how immune system reacts to Covid ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.