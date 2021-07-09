Top Indian Diplomat Says Bilateral Ties With Russia Among Most Stable in World

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) Relations between Russia and India have become an example of stability since World War II, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Thursday.

During his address to the Institute of World Economy and International Relations of the Russian academy of Sciences, Jaishankar said the stability in ties should not be taken for granted and must be further developed.

He explained the understanding that modern relations between states are based on the concept of multipolarity helped Russia and India to keep close relations.

The diplomat arrived in Moscow on Thursday and is due to meet with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday to discuss issues of common concern.