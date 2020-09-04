UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Top Indian Diplomat Thanks Lavrov For Convening BRICS Meeting, Notes Positive Progress

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Fri 04th September 2020 | 11:03 PM

Top Indian Diplomat Thanks Lavrov for Convening BRICS Meeting, Notes Positive Progress

The Indian minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for convening a meeting of BRICS nations foreign ministers on Friday, noting the progress made in several key areas of cooperation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Indian minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for convening a meeting of BRICS nations foreign ministers on Friday, noting the progress made in several key areas of cooperation.

"[I] Thank FM Sergey Lavrov for convening the #BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting today. Positively assessed the progress made during the Russian Chair, especially in counter-terrorism, economic cooperation, ICTs and people-to-people contacts," the external affairs minister wrote on Twitter.

At Friday's meeting, the BRICS foreign ministers also addressed regional security hotspots, such as Afghanistan and West Asia, Jaishankar said, adding that the organization is fully committed to reforming the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking after the meeting, Lavrov expressed his confidence that all the proposals put forward while Russia has been chair of the organization will be implemented.

BRICS was established in 2006 to increase cooperation between five of the world's emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.

Related Topics

India Afghanistan World United Nations Russia China Twitter Progress Brazil South Africa All Asia

Recent Stories

Lionel Messi to stay at Barcelona next season

1 hour ago

Global Manufacturing and Industrialisation Summit ..

2 hours ago

Excess of Global Mortality in 2020 Likely Linked t ..

43 seconds ago

FDE asked to roll up sleeves ahead of education se ..

45 seconds ago

US vote-by-mail begins as White House campaign get ..

46 seconds ago

Cycling: Tour de France stage 7 results

49 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.