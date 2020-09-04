Top Indian Diplomat Thanks Lavrov for Convening BRICS Meeting, Notes Positive Progress

The Indian minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for convening a meeting of BRICS nations foreign ministers on Friday, noting the progress made in several key areas of cooperation

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2020) The Indian minister of external affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar has thanked Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for convening a meeting of BRICS nations foreign ministers on Friday, noting the progress made in several key areas of cooperation.

"[I] Thank FM Sergey Lavrov for convening the #BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting today. Positively assessed the progress made during the Russian Chair, especially in counter-terrorism, economic cooperation, ICTs and people-to-people contacts," the external affairs minister wrote on Twitter.

At Friday's meeting, the BRICS foreign ministers also addressed regional security hotspots, such as Afghanistan and West Asia, Jaishankar said, adding that the organization is fully committed to reforming the United Nations Security Council.

Speaking after the meeting, Lavrov expressed his confidence that all the proposals put forward while Russia has been chair of the organization will be implemented.

BRICS was established in 2006 to increase cooperation between five of the world's emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa.