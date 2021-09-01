Top Indian Diplomat to Visit Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark From September 2-5

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to visit Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5.

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to visit Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from 2-5 September 2021," the ministry said in a release.

Jaishankar's visit to Ljubljana follows an invitation by Slovenia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, to join an informal meeting of top EU diplomats on September 3.

In addition, Jaishankar will attend the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia and participate in a panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules Based Order in the Indo-Pacific.

" He will also hold talks with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest.

On September 3, the diplomat will head to Croatia for talks with Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

Jaishankar would conclude his official trip with a visit to Denmark on September 4-5. The minister would co-chair the 4th round of the Indian-Danish Joint Commission meeting along with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod.

The JCM will undertake a broad assessment of bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established in September 2020, the ministry added.