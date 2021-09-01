UrduPoint.com

Top Indian Diplomat To Visit Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark From September 2-5

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 01:55 PM

Top Indian Diplomat to Visit Slovenia, Croatia, Denmark From September 2-5

Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to visit Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5.

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is set to visit Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from September 2-5.

"External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Slovenia, Croatia and Denmark from 2-5 September 2021," the ministry said in a release.

Jaishankar's visit to Ljubljana follows an invitation by Slovenia, which currently holds the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, to join an informal meeting of top EU diplomats on September 3.

In addition, Jaishankar will attend the Bled Strategic Forum in Slovenia and participate in a panel discussion on "Partnership for a Rules Based Order in the Indo-Pacific.

" He will also hold talks with his EU counterparts on issues of mutual interest.

On September 3, the diplomat will head to Croatia for talks with Foreign Minister Gordan Grlic Radman.

Jaishankar would conclude his official trip with a visit to Denmark on September 4-5. The minister would co-chair the 4th round of the Indian-Danish Joint Commission meeting along with his Danish counterpart, Jeppe Kofod.

The JCM will undertake a broad assessment of bilateral cooperation under the Green Strategic Partnership, which was established in September 2020, the ministry added.

Related Topics

India European Union Visit Ljubljana Slovenia Croatia Denmark September 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if ..

Russia Ready to Restore Relations With Georgia if Tbilisi Interested - Lavrov

5 minutes ago
 Experts advise sugarcane growers to cultivate crop ..

Experts advise sugarcane growers to cultivate crop in September

5 minutes ago
 3559 new cases reported, daily covid deaths tally ..

3559 new cases reported, daily covid deaths tally reaches 101

5 minutes ago
 Exchange of Lunar Samples Between NASA, China Unli ..

Exchange of Lunar Samples Between NASA, China Unlikely in Near Future - Chief Sc ..

5 minutes ago
 UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to ..

UAE ambassador presents copy of her credentials to Polish Foreign Ministry

16 minutes ago
 Soul enchanting 'Sitar & Tabla' classes begins at ..

Soul enchanting 'Sitar & Tabla' classes begins at Theatre Walay

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.