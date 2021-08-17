UrduPoint.com

Top Iranian Cleric Replaces Navy Commander

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 10:52 PM

Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as chief of the country's navy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2021) Iran's spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei announced on Tuesday the appointment of Rear Admiral Shahram Irani as chief of the country's navy.

Khamenei said he expected Irani to optimize the navy's effectiveness and preparedness and bring about a "revolutionary advancement," according to a statement published on his website.

Irani will replace Commander Hossein Khanzadi, who has been heading the navy since 2017. Khamenei thanked Khanzadi for his service. No reason for his replacement was given.

