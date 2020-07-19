UrduPoint.com
Top Iranian Diplomat Discusses US Troop Pullout With Iraq's Shia Militia Chief

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Sun 19th July 2020 | 09:50 PM

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2020) The Iranian foreign minister and the leader of Iraq's Shiite-dominated Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) discussed the US troop pullout on Sunday.

Mohammad Javad Zarif is currently on a visit to Iraq, where has already held talks with the top leadership.

"Zarif and [Falih] Al-Fayyad, the head of Hashd al-Shaabi [PMF], discussed the legitimate decision of the government, people and parliament of Iraq on the need for American troops to withdraw from this country as well as other issues of mutual interest," the Iranian Foreign Ministry said.

The sides also touched upon the circumstances of the US drone killing of top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and deputy PMF head Abu Mahdi Muhandis.

Zarif's visit to Baghdad coincided with a rocket attack on the Iraqi capital's green zone, which houses heavily fortified government facilities and foreign diplomatic missions.

A source in the Iraqi security services told Sputnik that at least two rockets fell near the US embassy inside this zone.

The Iraqi parliament voted to expel all foreign troops from the country in January, shortly after a US precision strike killed Soleimani and Muhandis near Baghdad.

The United States held the two as well as Fayyad accountable for a December 31 attack against its embassy in Iraq, when protesters tried to storm the diplomatic mission's gates following the funeral of the Kataib Hezbollah militiamen who were killed by the prior American drone strikes.

