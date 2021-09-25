UrduPoint.com

Top Iranian Diplomat Hopes US Will Review 'Destructive' Pressure Policy

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday he expected Washington to reconsider its "destructive" policy toward Tehran and stop sending conflicting signals on the nuclear deal

NEW YORK CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Friday he expected Washington to reconsider its "destructive" policy toward Tehran and stop sending conflicting signals on the nuclear deal.

The diplomat told reporters on the sidelines of a UN leader-level debate in New York City that the US should stop using "threats, pressure and sanctions" against Iran and opt for a constructive dialogue.

Amirabdollahian also said that Iran would judge the Biden administration by its actions. He criticized the president for calling on Iran to return to compliance with the nuclear deal, while piling sanctions on it.

The Iranian government will soon return to negotiations on compliance with uranium enrichment limits that were set in the 2015 pact with European, Russian and Chinese stakeholders, the minister promised.

