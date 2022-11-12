Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Iran's most senior diplomat in the United Kingdom was summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday following accusations that Iran was threatening journalists in the country.

"I summoned the Iranian representative today to make clear that we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the UK," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

The Foreign Office alleged that the Metropolitan Police had contacted a number of UK-based journalists in recent years after receiving information about a threat to their lives.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador in Tehran several times over the past months in response to the embassy's comments about protests that swept Iran after a young woman fell into a coma while in police custody in September.