UrduPoint.com

Top Iranian Diplomat In UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats To Journalists

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 12:23 AM

Top Iranian Diplomat in UK Summoned Over Alleged Threats to Journalists

Iran's most senior diplomat in the United Kingdom was summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday following accusations that Iran was threatening journalists in the country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2022) Iran's most senior diplomat in the United Kingdom was summoned to the Foreign Office on Friday following accusations that Iran was threatening journalists in the country.

"I summoned the Iranian representative today to make clear that we do not tolerate threats to life and intimidation of any kind towards journalists, or any individual, living in the UK," Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said.

The Foreign Office alleged that the Metropolitan Police had contacted a number of UK-based journalists in recent years after receiving information about a threat to their lives.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has summoned the British ambassador in Tehran several times over the past months in response to the embassy's comments about protests that swept Iran after a young woman fell into a coma while in police custody in September.

Related Topics

Foreign Office Police Iran Young Tehran United Kingdom September Women

Recent Stories

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSa ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Florida Governor DeSantis Should Not Run for Presid ..

39 seconds ago
 US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not ..

US Looking at Venezuela for Crude Supply, But Not Blanket Sanctions Relief - Sou ..

27 minutes ago
 DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursue ..

DR Congo army clashes with rebels as Angola pursues peace bid

27 minutes ago
 APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national instituti ..

APC held in favour of Pak-Army, national institutions

38 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'historic day' as forces ..

Ukraine's Zelensky hails 'historic day' as forces enter Kherson

38 minutes ago
 ATC awards 13 counts of death penalty to each of t ..

ATC awards 13 counts of death penalty to each of two accused in Dasu terrorist a ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.