Top Iranian Diplomat Offers to Mediate in Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian offered on Wednesday to help broker an end to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, a key player in the peaceful nuclear sector, is ready to provide any assistance that would help establish peace and calm at this nuclear power plant and in the surrounding area," the minister told reporters in Moscow.

Amirabdollahian spoke at a joint press conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for talks on a range of issues including Ukraine, Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation. This is the Iranian diplomat's second trip to Moscow this year.