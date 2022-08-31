UrduPoint.com

Top Iranian Diplomat Offers To Mediate In Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Crisis

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Top Iranian Diplomat Offers to Mediate in Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian offered on Wednesday to help broker an end to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, a key player in the peaceful nuclear sector, is ready to provide any assistance that would help establish peace and calm at this nuclear power plant and in the surrounding area," the minister told reporters in Moscow.

Amirabdollahian spoke at a joint press conference after meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for talks on a range of issues including Ukraine, Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation. This is the Iranian diplomat's second trip to Moscow this year.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear

Recent Stories

Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi ton ..

Relief flight from UAE to arrive in Rawalpindi tonight

27 minutes ago
 Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise ..

Meera won hearts by New York performance to raise funds for flood victims

36 minutes ago
 SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

SNGPL launches relief program for flood victims

53 minutes ago
 Jurrat Ke Nishaan

Jurrat Ke Nishaan

2 hours ago
 Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply ..

Contempt case: Imran Khan directed to submit reply till Sept 7

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.