Top Iranian Diplomat Offers to Mediate in Zaporizhzhia Power Plant Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian offered on Wednesday to help broker an end to the crisis between Russia and Ukraine over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran, a key player in the peaceful nuclear sector, is ready to provide any assistance that would help establish peace and calm at this nuclear power plant and in the surrounding area," the minister told reporters in Moscow.

In addition, the Iranian minister conveyed a message to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov from a leader of a European nation on the situation around Ukraine.

"During today's talks, we conveyed a message from a European country leader, at his request, which he addressed to our president (Ebrahim) Raisi regarding the situation in Ukraine.

There were ideas about the support of peace and tranquility, as well as cessation of hostilities in Ukraine, and we discussed these ideas with Lavrov," Amirabdollahian added.

Mohammad Jamshidi, Raisi's Deputy Chief of Staff for Political Affairs, on Tuesday said that "a top western European leader requested that President Raisi help mediate" in the Ukrainian crisis. According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the senior European official in question is French President Emmanuel Macron.

Amirabdollahian spoke at a joint press conference after meeting with Lavrov for talks on a range of issues including Ukraine, Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation. This is the Iranian diplomat's second trip to Moscow this year.