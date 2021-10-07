UrduPoint.com

Top Iranian Diplomat Says Talks With Russia's Lavrov In Moscow 'Excellent'

Thu 07th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Top Iranian Diplomat Says Talks With Russia's Lavrov in Moscow 'Excellent'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said on Thursday that he successfully concluded bilateral negotiations on a range of issues with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov during his visit to Moscow.

"Excellent talks in Moscow with FM Lavrov on wide range of issues of mutual interest, IBNLT (including but not limited to) Afghanistan, Caucasus, Syria, Yemen and the JCPOA (the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action)," Amirabdollahian tweeted.

The diplomat added that he and Lavrov intend to continue to closely coordinate on regional and global issues, as well as to further develop political, economic and cultural relations between the countries.

Amirabdollahian and Lavrov met on Wednesday in Moscow to discuss matters of common interest. The sides agreed to launch the joint production of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine in Iran and cooperate on fighting terrorism in Afghanistan. Tehran also said it was ready to ratify the convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea soon, as requested by Moscow.

