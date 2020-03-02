Top Iranian Diplomat Says US Surrendered to Taliban

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd March, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Sunday described the US-Taliban peace deal as Washington's "surrender" that followed years of a humiliating war in Afghanistan.

"US occupiers should've never invaded Afghanistan. But they did, and blamed everyone else for consequences. Now after 19 [years] of humiliation, US has tendered its surrender," he tweeted.

Zarif said the United States would leave "huge mess" behind in Afghanistan as it did in Syria, Iraq and Yemen.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry said Washington had no right to sign a pact with the Taliban or set a timeline for the settlement in Afghanistan.

"Iran believes that the goal of US actions is to legitimize its military presence... The US has no legal right to sign a peace deal or decide the future of Afghanistan," the statement read.

Washington says its pact with the Taliban paves a way for intra-Afghan talks, provided that militants uphold their end of the bargain and stop terrorist groups from using Afghan soil to threaten US national security.