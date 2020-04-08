UrduPoint.com
Top Iranian Diplomat Welcomes In Russian Moscow's Idea On Lifting Sanctions Amid COVID-19

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 05:28 PM

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday welcomed in Russian Moscow's idea on creating sanctions-free trade corridors amid the coronavirus pandemic

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Wednesday welcomed in Russian Moscow's idea on creating sanctions-free trade corridors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed in a speech at a G20 summit to create the "green corridors" for trade and impose a "moratorium" on curbs on the flows of essential goods in order to secure supply chains amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Iran welcomes Russia's idea of 'creating a green corridor instead of economic war and sanctions'," Zarif wrote in Russian on Twitter.

The minister noted that US President Donald Trump still opposed the demands of the international community to lift sanctions against Tehran to combat the coronavirus infection.

Iran, one of the states worst hit by the pandemic, has repeatedly said that the US sanctions have hindered Tehran's efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19 and prevented the imports of essential medical goods to respond to the crippling epidemic.

So far, the country's health authorities have registered over 62,000 cases of the disease, including more than 3,800 fatalities and 27,000 recoveries.

